Rick Melendez Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after trying to evade a deputy who tried to stop him for driving recklessly in Naples before causing a fender bender.

According to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, 30-year-old Rick Melendez was driving a silver Volkswagen sedan, when a deputy in an unmarked car noticed him traveling near 70 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone.

The report said the hit-and-run happened on Monday night at Tamiami Trail North, while the deputy tried to stop him with police lights and sirens on.

In an attempt to get away, the deputy observed Melendez rapidly change lanes and cut off other drivers, causing them to hit their brakes.

The deputy said another driver struck Melendez’s car from behind due to his reckless driving.

Melendez did not stop and continued driving.

After losing sight of the Volkswagen, the deputy eventually found Melendez at a residence at Ave North, where he had noticed the suspect vehicle parked and with rear-end damage.

Melendez is out on bond at the Naples Jail Center.