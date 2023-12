Fort Myers City Council denied permission to advertise Monday night for proposed amendments to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Proposed changes included increasing the rental assistance threshold to 120% of the area median income, prioritizing city employees for rental assistance and requiring prospective tenants to demonstrate employment within the city.

The proposed changes were first discussed at a Nov. 20 Council meeting, where Community Development Director Steve Belden provided updates on the fund. At that meeting, council member Liston Bochette asked how many of the applicants under consideration were city staff, police, fire and teachers. Belden said staff was looking into the breakdown of applicants, ensuring city employees would be prioritized.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.