Mugshot of Lori Quinn (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

An arrest has been made by the Lee County Sheriff’s deputies on Luloma Lane in Bokeelia. This is the same address where a death investigation is underway, but LCSO has not said whether there is any connection.

Lori Quinn, 49, was arrested. The arrest report states Quinn had proposed to have sex with a man; when he rejected her advance, she “grabbed his face.”

Quinn faces battery charges.

Her address is the home that was previously surrounded by yellow crime tape on Tuesday at Luloma Lane. The sheriff’s office has not given further details about the death investigation.