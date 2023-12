It’s always 5 o’clock somewhere, but it was closer to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 when the ceremonial ribbon was cut on the 254-room Margaritaville Resort on Fort Myers Beach.

Margaritaville, owned by Minnesota-based TPI Hospitality, provided media tours of the sprawling, 7.25-acre resort at 251 Crescent St. It was built mostly on what had been a decaying strip mall on properties TPI began assembling for about $26 million, beginning in December 2014.

