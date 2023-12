Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers would like information on a man suspected of being involved in multiple car burglaries in Lehigh Acres. 𝗗𝗘𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦 𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢



Detectives release footage of suspect involved in multiple conveyance burglaries that occurred in the area of 27th St SW & Joan Ave S in Lehigh on December 1st. Can you ID him? Call us at 1-800-780-TIPS. Cash reward possible! pic.twitter.com/ycMWUgm3zH — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) December 7, 2023

The burglaries were reported to Crime Stoppers on Dec. 1 in the area of 27th Street Southwest and Joan Avenue South.

If you know who this person is, drop an anonymous tip at SWFL Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.