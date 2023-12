Doc’s Beach House is known for incredible views and great food returns after being closed for more than a year.

The restaurant was devastated after Hurricane Ian in 2022, with walls gone, debris strewn everywhere and the bottom floor left in ruin.

The family-run and owned restaurant has been a community staple since 1987, located right on the gulf coast beach.

While repairs were being made, the owners made do with their situation and continued operations through a food truck.

A soft opening was held on Dec. 1 but now the owners of the restaurant are excited for the public grand opening on Friday.

You can find Doc’s Beach House at 27908 Hickory Blvd., or you can visit their website here.