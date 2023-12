An early holiday present for golf fans her in Southwest Florida. The first ever Grant Thornton Invitational brings 32 of the best players on the PGA and LPGA Tour to Tiburon Golf Club in Naples. And teaming them up in pairs. Highlighting the field is Ricky Fowler, Tony Finau, the top ranked women’s golfer in the world Lilia Vu, and Florida Gators legend Billy Horschel.

Two tours, one competition. The fans showed up to witness the first mixed team event since 1999.

“Actually surprised with how many people were out today,” LPGA golfer Leona Maguire said. “There was a definitely a really good crowd for a Friday even though we were out early. And be even more over the weekend. Hopefully there will be a few more eyes on us on the LPGA side this weekend. And it’s a lot of fun having the guys here. You know the guys we grew up watching on TV over the years.”

Even though Maguire and her teammate, Lucas Glover, met through text, the two showed their skills complemented each other. They’re tied for the lead at -15.

“Don’t try to overdo anything,” Glover said. “Don’t try to overthink anything. I mean there was only one time I hit a ball off a tee that I wouldn’t hit in a regular event. Because i knew she’d already be in the fairway.”

Even though Brooke Henderson lives in Miromar Lakes, she might as well call Tiburon Golf Club her home. She’s back on the course after competing in the CME Group Tour Championship in November. She always loves the opportunity to play close to home.

“It feels like a home game you know,” Henderson said. “I made so many good friends down here and a lot of people come out to watch. Not just from Canada all the snowbirds, but all the people I met here too.”

The purse for this event is $4 million. Each day this weekend will bring a new format for these players. Saturday’s format will be foursomes.