Photo by Kelly on Pexels.com

With porch pirates and text scams, you’ve been working to keep your home and technology safe through the holidays. What about your car?

Bumper stickers are a fun way to personalize your car and make it easier to spot in a parking lot, but some stickers may give out more information than you want others to know.

The Naples Police Department released a post on being cautious with how much bumper stickers can let on.

A diagram showing how your personal information can be found using bumper stickers (CREDIT: Naples Police Department)

Some “Honor Student” bumper stickers are clear indicators that not only do you have a child, but may reveal where they go to school. Parking passes can also alert everyone of where you work or live.

Be wary of the stickers you put on your car. As for parking passes, putting them on when you enter the area it refers to can help prevent the spread of personal information. It might be an extra step, but it can increase the odds of safety during the holidays.