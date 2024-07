Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking rain throughout this Friday morning, with drier conditions expected in the afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, "For the afternoon, the rain will taper off from the morning, bringing in some drier conditions for your Friday afternoon and evening plans."

Friday

Scattered showers and storms Friday morning will taper off by midday.

We’ll see isolated showers and a few storms through the afternoon with drier conditions expected for your Friday evening plans.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saharan dust will be moving out of the area throughout the day, which means we may see a bit more breaks in the clouds come sunset this evening.

Saturday

Saharan dust moves out of Southwest Florida on Saturday, which means more rain will be popping up and impacting your weekend.

Scattered rain and storms are looking likely Saturday afternoon and evening.

Due to the Saharan dust moving out and a bit more sunshine, highs will be warmer and in the lower to mid-90s.

"Feels like" temperatures will be hotter as well and range from 101 – 106°.

Sunday

Starting warm, humid and dry for your Sunday morning plans.

Scattered rain and storms will develop in the afternoon and we’ll see those around Southwest Florida through the evening.

Highs will be a touch hotter and in the lower to mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will be hotter as well and range from 103 – 108°.

Some communities may be under a Heat Advisory due to how hot it will feel.