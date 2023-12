Sunday’s temperatures will reach the low 80s again across Southwest Florida, according to The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

The day started with a mix of sun and clouds, but by Sunday evening, expect scattered storms ahead of our next cold front. Until then, it will be breezy at times with winds out of the south.

The broken line of showers and storms will approach our area after sunset and clear into the overnight hours. Some storms may be heavy, with the biggest threats being gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours.

When you wake up Monday, it will be much drier and cooler, with temperatures in the 50s. By the afternoon, temperatures will struggle to warm up, only reaching the low 70s.

A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for the boaters out there until Monday evening.

A quick warm-up is expected thanks to an area of high pressure and a shift in wind patterns. We will be back into the mid to upper 70s by midweek.

While the cold front will usher in drier and less humid air, we can expect an increase in showers and storms again by the end of the week.