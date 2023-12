Roy Murray Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after allegedly beating a car with a baseball bat in a fit of road rage in Cape Coral.

On Friday, at around 3:30 p.m., Cape Coral police officers responded to a disturbance at Chiquita Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers met with the driver and passenger of a car that called to report a road rage incident they were involved in.

The callers said a white Toyota Camry cut them off in traffic.

They said, while at a stop light, the driver of the Camry got out of his car brandishing a baseball bat and hit the caller’s window.

The caller and his passenger then got out of their vehicle, and the driver of the Camry, later identified as 36-year-old Roy Joseph Murray Jr., got back into his car.

Murray then allegedly hit the passenger with his car before driving over the median to quickly leave the scene.

Officers quickly located Murray’s Camry and detained him.

Murray was transported to the Lee County Jail and has since been charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief under $200 and reckless driving.