Dust off those dice and get your parlay ready. A new era of gambling has started in Florida.

After a years-long battle, sports betting, along with craps and roulette, have made their debut in Florida casinos.

And one of the only places that you can get your game on in all of Florida is right here at the Seminole Casino in Immokalee.

Gamblers packed the casino Monday morning, hoping to be among the first to enjoy these new legal gambling options in southwest Florida. This ceremony marked a “new era” in Florida gaming.

“This is my first time here, and I’m so excited to see that this is just in our backyard,” said Deborah Houk, Naples resident. “I definitely will come back and bring my husband, and we’ll have fun.”

The Seminole aims to bring more people to Immokalee with these new games. It’s all part of a 30-year gaming compact signed by the Seminole tribe and the state of Florida in 2021. It took that long to get through all the legal challenges.

“Sports betting now being legal in the state of Florida is a huge addition,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Hard Rock. “It’s been incredibly well received throughout the United States, and finally, getting this deal to the finish line. Certainly helps us grow our business and creates another 1,000 jobs over another separately 350 jobs in technology, over $650 million to the state of Florida this year alone.”

Hall of Fame football coach Jimmy Johnson, the singer Ashanti, and actor Rudy Ramos from the TV show Yellowstone were among the celebrities on hand to celebrate Monday’s opening.

“Now, just like in Vegas, you don’t have to go to Vegas. I’m very happy for the nation, for the Seminole nation, that this has happened because they fought really hard for this, and they got it. They got it done, so if they can do this, they could do anything,” Ramos said.

With this expansion of gaming here in southwest Florida comes some worry.

WINK did some checking and found the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling. A majority of people gamble responsibly, but for one to three percent, it can become a problem.