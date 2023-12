FMPD on scene (CREDIT: WINK )

Fort Myers Police officers responded near the bank of the Caloosahatchee River to investigate where a body was pulled from the water.

Law enforcement boats searched the marina behind the Pinchers in downtown Fort Myers, Tuesday, when they found a man’s body.

Detectives are investigating the cause and have yet to confirm if the death is suspicious.

FMPD vehicle spotted on scene (CREDIT: WINK)

