A man known for serving people at the beach is being accused of threatening county leaders.

On Tuesday, Charlotte County Commissioners terminated the contract for the man known as “The Beach Guy.”

A 17-minute-long rant by “The Beach Guy,” Mark Timchula directed at commissioners, was posted and then deleted on Facebook.

Weeks ago, here on WINK News, you saw how people showed up for him.

He’s been doing rentals on Englewood Beach for years.

In just two months, one less familiar face and service will be at Englewood Beach.

“When I heard that tape, the only remedy for that type of activity is termination of the agreement, 60-day notice,” said Ken Doherty, District One’s commissioner.

Despite pleas from the community…

“I’m here to represent the Beach Guy,” said Tom, a community member. “We moved down here in 2017 and became friends right away. He’s such a good guy for the beach.”

Charlotte County Commissioners made the decision to terminate Timchula’s contract with the county and his service of providing beach chairs to beachgoers, and they said the Facebook video was the reason.

“The next step is going to have to be to do something about it, and you know, if it leads in the political direction, that’s what’s going to have to happen because somebody’s got to get their clock cleaned and teach them a lesson that you can’t do this to people,” Timchula said in the Facebook video.

Commissioner Joe Tiseo explains why he can’t do business with Timchula.

“To be in business essentially with the county, representing the county, to publicly make a post like that mocking and threatening people, nowhere in my world can that exist. I cannot do business with somebody who would do that,” he said.

“When I watched the video, I couldn’t believe it. It was very unprofessional,” Doherty said. “I would call them, in my opinion, they were threats to two of our staff members. I would ask the county attorney to make sure that was forwarded to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office to review for appropriate action.”

WINK reached out to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to see if they are reviewing the video. They said they have not reviewed it yet.

Timchula made the following comment after his contract was terminated: “Well, The Beach Guy at Englewood Beach is over. The county terminated my contract, made a post a few weeks back, and lashed out at the county.”

He went on to say…

“I am sure I said some harsh things, but this was an emotional time for me and my family. After several years of being picked on, I simply had enough. I said what I wanted to say, and I guess it cost me my job. Thanks for all the support over the past 11 years. I apologize to everyone I let down by speaking my mind and the truth.”