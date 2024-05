Photo by Alex Burr on Pexels.com

Wildlife officials have released a bobcat back into the wild after it recovered from a broken leg at Naples Zoo.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Research social media page, the bobcat spent eight weeks recovering at the Naples Zoo.

In February, it was fitted with a GPS and VHF collar before getting released into the wild.

Authorities say the collar will help them gather data on the predator’s movement and habitat and monitor the presence of Feline Leukomelopathy (FLM) in the area. FLM is a neurological disorder that impacts bobcats and panthers.

FWC says the collar will send data directly to the scientists via satellite. The feline can also be found via the collar’s VHF features with the radio antenna.

The collar is expected to last from one to two years. After that, FWC will need to recapture the bobcat and replace the collar.

If the bobcat isn’t caught again, the collar will eventually fall off the feline.

