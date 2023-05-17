Florida panthers fall prey to unknown disease

Florida panther CREDIT WINK News

Florida’s famous panther falls prey to a new disease developing in the graceful feline. Felineleukomyelopathy (FLM) has been discovered among the panthers, impairing them permanently.

Mark Cunningham, fish and wildlife subsection leader, addressed the development of the disease. He said that it has long-lasting effects on panthers, “The damage is permanent, and it causes permanent impairment to their ability to move.”

FLM is a fairly new discovery. Panthers and bobcats are diagnosed from trail cameras and necropsies.

“We first became aware of it in 2018. But going back retrospectively, we did did see a case or two from 2017, possibly.” Said Cunningham. “we’ve documented this in 77, bobcats and panthers overall since 2017.”

Florida panther (FWC)

The cause is yet to be determined. FWC (Fish and Wildlife Center) has considered multiple possibilities, from tick paralysis to nutritional deficiencies and genetic defects.

Cunningham stated, “Our main focus is on a toxin. But it could be multiple things kind of coming together to cause this.”

A potential toxin bred from their prey. Cunningham added, “This isn’t a disease that appears to be spreading. We have had not had any new counties since I think 2020. So it’s almost almost exclusively in southwest Florida.”

During the 70’s, the panther population dropped to 20 in the state. The population currently lies around 120-130. Last June, FWC documented 13 panther deaths. Three have been reported this year. The variation in numbers raises questions about the population’s health.

“When the deaths were high, they would say that populations were higher…or in good shape. But would the converse be true here now that the deaths are so minimal compared to what we’ve seen in the past, that could be alluding to a panther population in decline.” says Amber Crooks, environmental policy manager at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

The conservancy continues to search for answers. Crooks states, “The Florida panther is a symbol of our wild Florida. It’s a symbol of the rural and untouched areas of our southwest Florida landscape.”