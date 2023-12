Randall Carson mug shot. CREDIT: LCSO

A North Fort Myers man has been convicted on three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon during a road rage incident.

According to the state attorney, Randall William Carson, 60, was found guilty following a one-day trial in Lee County.

Three people were in a van towing a small flat-bed gated trailer at the North Cleveland Avenue and Hancock Bridge Parkway intersection in North Fort Myers on March 11, 2023.

While leaving a parking lot, they maneuvered around a Hummer that was stopped at the parking lot entrance.

The Hummer, driven by Carson, caught up and struck the van from behind. Carson then struck the van again, which forced the van and trailer into a ditch.

Carson was arrested by Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies.