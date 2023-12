Kelsey Cherpak, left, Joshua Ballington, center, Landan Walters, right. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people were arrested following an early morning shooting that occurred at a Circle K in Charlotte County.

The shooting was reported to deputies at around 2:11 a.m., Friday, at the Circle K on U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail in Charlotte County.

Charlotte County deputies arrested Joshua Ballington, 39, Landan Walters, 18 and Kelsey Cherpak, 33, after the isolated incident occurred where a firearm was discharged. According to CCSO, nobody was shot.

According to deputies, at around 1:40 a.m., Walters driving a white SUV arrived at the Circle K with two passengers to purchase food. One of the passengers walked into the convenience store and allegedly stole two bottles of whiskey. The store clerk confronted the man but was unable to prevent him from leaving the store with the alcohol.

A white Lexus sedan containing Ballington and two passengers, including Cherpak arrives to the Circle K. Ballington upon entry of the store asked the clerk about the situation. The clerk informed Ballington of the stolen alcohol. He then advised the clerk that he would retrieve the stolen whiskey.

After confronting Walters and company, Ballington retrieved the merchandise and returned it to the store. After Ballington left the store, the clerk reported to CCSO that shots were fired.

According to deputies, the outdoor camera footage recorded Ballington returning to the SUV to continue to confront Walters. In the footage, it was seen that Ballington had allegedly begun striking the occupant of the front passenger window.

Walters then proceeds to discharge his firearm twice into the air, causing Ballington to run towards his car to escape from the scene. Walters and the two passengers allegedly began to chase Ballington towards Tamiami Trail.

After deputies arrived on scene, several people were interviewed detailing the accounts of what occurred.

Deputies arrested Ballington on charges of burglary of an occupied conveyance and aggravated battery on a child.

Walters was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cherpak was arrested for violation of probation.