The City of Sanibel’s Hurricane Ian beach recovery and resilience project is caring for beach areas damaged or destroyed by the storm surge.

The beach recovery project is expected to start next week and restore areas like the Gulfside City Park Beach boardwalk.

“We’ll be placing just over 400,000 tons of sand in both berm feature along the length of the beach, as well as placing sand in these large washout areas that were created as the storm surge receded off the island,” said Holly Milbrandt, Sanibel director of natural resources.

The project is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024. Milbrandt said it will be just in time for the start of sea turtle nesting season and minimize any impacts the project could have on the wildlife.