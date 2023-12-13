WINK News

Watch Now

LCSO spreading holiday cheer around the community

Writer: Paul Dolan
Published: Updated:
LCSO
LCSO spreading holiday cheer. CREDIT: LCSO

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office may have some help in the future after a deputy did his best to spread holiday cheer.

According to a social media post from Sheriff Carmine Marceno, deputy Barbosa gave a junior deputy badge to a young boy and girl at the Miromar Outreach Center.

Deputy Barbosa was photographed placing the pins on their shirts before the group smiled for the camera.

Another group of law enforcement officials gave residents at Eagle Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center a reason to smile for the holidays.

Authorities were photographed handing out presents, shaking hands and having a laugh with residents at the rehab center.

It’s all in an effort for LCSO to spread holiday cheer throughout the county and a chance to meet more of the people they are protecting every day.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.