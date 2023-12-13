LCSO spreading holiday cheer around the community

LCSO spreading holiday cheer. CREDIT: LCSO

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office may have some help in the future after a deputy did his best to spread holiday cheer.

According to a social media post from Sheriff Carmine Marceno, deputy Barbosa gave a junior deputy badge to a young boy and girl at the Miromar Outreach Center. Christmas came early for these adorable kiddos this week when our very own Deputy Barbosa stopped into our Miromar Outreach Center and provided them with Jr. Deputy badges. 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐂𝐒𝐎 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬😉! pic.twitter.com/yuMuulGd0c — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) December 13, 2023

Deputy Barbosa was photographed placing the pins on their shirts before the group smiled for the camera.

Another group of law enforcement officials gave residents at Eagle Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center a reason to smile for the holidays.

Authorities were photographed handing out presents, shaking hands and having a laugh with residents at the rehab center. 🎁 𝐒𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐉𝐎𝐘 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐈𝐂 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐘 🎁



Team CRU visited 𝐄𝐚𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 (formerly ProMedica) to spread holiday cheer by hosting a holiday gathering for the residents. pic.twitter.com/RVthNHHlSF — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) December 13, 2023

It’s all in an effort for LCSO to spread holiday cheer throughout the county and a chance to meet more of the people they are protecting every day.