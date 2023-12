NCH wants to build a heart and stroke institute, also known as the Schulze Center, at its downtown campus.

“We have listened and had multiple meetings, and I believe by listening to our community, our neighbors, especially, and most importantly, our patients,” said Jon Kling, chief operating officer at NCH.

They already have the community’s support with donations of over $100 million, but now they need approval.

“We’re a big city now, and we can’t just be running to the doctor sitting in waiting rooms waiting to get into the hospital,” said Tammy Conin of Naples.

“I’ve had two heart episodes, and I can tell you when you’re lying in an ambulance, you are counting the minutes. The last thing I want is to worry about Naples traffic and getting up to North Naples,” said Karen Johns.

NCH and the city have worked on the plan for the past two years. Changes included lowering the building’s height, reducing its square footage, relocating the parking area farther from the street and adding landscaping.

“Those of us who live in the community want this because we want our loved ones to have the best chance at living,” said Hope Byrne. “Heart disease is the number one killer. It isn’t cancer, so please give us the parking we want, give us the facility we’re all begging for.”

The facility would be a five-story building, and the difference in height from other buildings is three feet.

“I’m here to support NCH. They saved my life, well brought me back to life. I actually died earlier this year,” said James Kurnik.

Kurnik survived cardiac arrest. Not once but twice.

“Death makes a mockery of everything,” said Kurnik. “We think it’s important, so when you look at traffic, you look at aesthetics, property values, whatever the things are going to be life and death should really outweigh those things.”

NCH and their partners gave a presentation Wednesday morning, then they moved to public comment, and now they’re discussing.