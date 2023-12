A Golden Eagle will soon be saying “War Eagle.” Naples High School held a signing ceremony for defensive back Kensley Louidor Faustin who will play college football for the Auburn Tigers next season.

“All the work I put in has finally paid off,” Louidor Faustin said. “I’ll be able to play at major DI level so it just feels great that I accomplished that.”

The four-star recruit said his choice was easy, especially after stepping foot in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“It was one of a kind,” Louidor Faustin said. “It’s just something you only experience one time and then just to think about how next year I’m going to play in that atmosphere, it’s just crazy,.”

His high school coach said those fans will quickly come to appreciate Louidor Faustin’s play and so will students on campus.

“He really has made me a better person and he’s obviously made me a better coach and made me look really smart on the field at times so that’s a plus, but he is one-of-a-kind,” Naples Head Football Coach Rick Martin said. “He is authentic. He is a leader in the locker room, in the classroom and on the field. I think those are things that you just can’t measure and what we’re going to miss next year.”

In two seasons at Naples Louidor Faustin had 140 tackles including 10 for loss, 10 interceptions, five forced fumbles and 20 pass break ups.

Martin believes the star DB is ready for the SEC.

“He’s going to make an impact sooner than later there,” Martin said.

“I’m going to bring a versatile DB that’s just going to give them my all and make sure on defense to get them the ball back for the offense,” Louidor Faustin said.

How is he going to do that? Keep getting better.

Right now he’s working on getting faster which is absolutely necessary to succeed in the college game.

Before Louidor Faustin suits up for Auburn in the fall, he’ll suit up in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January among many of the country’s other top prospects.