The food inside a Harry Chapin food box. (Credit: WINK News)

Bringing the community together in more ways than one. Thanks to volunteers and WINK Taste of the Town, Harry Chapin Food Bank announced they were able to provide 12,000 meals for those who need them.

WINK News hosts WINK Taste of the Town annually to bring Southwest Florida together with food, fun and live music. Proceeds from WINK Taste of the Town are donated to Harry Chapin Food Bank.

WINK News was honored to contribute with Business Supporting Communities and compassionate volunteers to help Harry Chapin Food Bank raise roughly 12,000 nutritious meals.