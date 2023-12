Some areas in Southwest Florida are experiencing storm surge due to the heavy rainfall from Saturday through Sunday. NEW: Surge approaching 3 feet right now in Downtown Fort Myers with several roads closed according to @fortmyerspolice. High tide is near 6 AM. @WINKNews @stormhour pic.twitter.com/OaaSnjV9XF — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) December 17, 2023

Up to 3ft of storm surge has been recorded.

Coastal flooding has been reported in North Fort Myers as we approach the 6 a.m. high tide. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

Several street closings have been reported by Fort Myers Police.

A WINK News viewer submitted a tip regarding street flooding occurring in Manasota Key. The notification alerted residents that Beach Road from SR-776 to Tom Adams Bridge is currently under water.

As part of our WINK News Team Coverage, we have seen isolated areas in St. James City experiencing street flooding.

The Punta Gorda Police Department advised the public to avoid the downtown area due to flooding. It is advised to avoid both sides of Marion and Olympia Avenues as flooding has been reported.

It is important for motorist to exercise patience while driving throughout the day, and to not drive through standing water.

The Weather Authority will keep you up to date regarding any new developments.