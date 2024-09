With heavy rain, flooding in downtown Fort Myers is as common as fish in the Caloosahatchee.

With the looming threat of Tropical Storm Helene, we want to know what people downtown are doing to prepare.

It’s hurricane season, and they are aware of Tropical Storm Helene and the potential wind and water threats. Including downtown Fort Myers, which is one of the areas prone to flooding.

Many of the people WINK News spoke with said it comes with the territory. Some people have mixed feelings about the next few days.

“Absolutely scared. We always are. When you’re not scared, you got a problem. And we’ll just be cautious and do what we can and pray,” said Bob Perry who was visiting downtown but lives in Port Charlotte.

However, most people downtown said they are taking things in stride and are getting prepared.

“I’m pretty calm,” said Lehigh Acres resident Jesenia Betancourth. “I grabbed some cases of water yesterday. I already have some canned goods and whatnot and random things at the house. I am going to go the store and grab a couple more things. I don’t prep the yard until the day of, I guess, but just more so waiting until the storm turns, I guess.”

They should ensure they have plenty of food and water and double-check that their generators are working.