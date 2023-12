UPDATE:

The National Weather Service expired the tornado warning for Charlotte and DeSoto Counties about 20 minutes after issuing it. Originally, it was set to expire at 3:30 a.m.

WINK News Photojournalist Jacob McNamara was at U.S. 41 and Harbor Blvd. around the same time the system moved through and shot several videos.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt is on top of a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service. It started with a severe thunderstorm warning.

The warning is in place for central Charlotte County and southwest DeSoto County until 3:30 a.m. after the NWS noted radar indicated rotation.

Devitt’s tracked the storm cell using WINK Live Doppler 3x.