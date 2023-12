The future of one of the most popular sports in the world is happening in Southwest Florida. The City of Palms Classic tipped off its 50th anniversary on Monday with a change that will play a role in the future of the NBA.

For the first time since the inception of the tournament, NBA and G League scouts are allowed at Suncoast Arena at Florida SouthWestern State College.

For 50 years, the City of Palms Classic has hosted pro-caliber talent eagerly awaiting their chance to get on an NBA court.

There are 26 teams in Southwest Florida for the tournament, many of which feature Division-1 players.

Millenium, from Goodyear Arizona, features the number-two shooting guard in his class, Cameron Holmes.

From the Jayhawks at the University of Kansas to the Arizona Wildcats, it’s hard to find a big-time DI basketball program that doesn’t want Holmes to sign.

Those scouts attending the City of Palms Classic will see if he has what it takes to make it to the league.

2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid, 2023 NBA All-Star Game MVP Jayson Tatum, and the 2018 Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons all made a name for themselves at the City of Palms Classic.

“You can’t turn on an NBA game or an NCAA tournament game and not see a player who’s played here in the City of Palms Classic,” said David Dorsey, author of Dunks, Threes and Palm Trees.

Gulfshore Business editor David Dorsey wrote the book on the City of Palms Classic. He timed the release of Dunks, Threes and Palm Trees, where he discusses how the City of Palms Classic became high school basketball’s best tournament, with this year being the 50th anniversary of the tournament.

The event is a showcase of the best boys players in the country.

The tournament’s 2014 championship game pitted the now two-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics against the Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons.

Lonzo Ball, the point guard for the Chicago Bulls, won the tournament while playing for Chino Hills back in 2015.

Bam Adebayo, the center for the Miami Heat, dazzled the crowd a decade ago in 2013.

“This is truly a historic week. It’s a historic tournament, even when compared to our other tournaments. In 2015, we had seventeen first-round NBA draft picks all in the same building as it turns out, said Donnie Wilkie, the City of Palms Classic Tournament director. “This year is so much better than anything we’ve ever done, and almost by default, that makes it better than pretty much anything that’s ever been done anywhere.”

The roster of City of Palms alums in the NBA is sure to grow, especially considering NBA and G-League scouts are allowed to attend this year.

Dorsey told WINK News that could mean we’re in for even better competition.

“What that tells the high school kids is: hey I’m much closer to the NBA than I could have been. I’ve got a guy watching me. I better play my best,” said Dorsey.

Wilkie told WINK News that more than 45 scouts are signed up to attend the tournament.

