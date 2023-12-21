Top college basketball prospect Cooper Flagg showcases skills at City of Palms

Whenever Montverde Academy forward Cooper Flagg steps on the court, the fans are in for a show as he makes plays on both ends of the court. Flagg is showing at the City of Palms Classic why he’s the top high school basketball prospect in the country.

“It’s just something I do,” Flagg said about his playmaking abilities. “Doesn’t matter where I am, just playing basketball. So that’s what it comes down to but it’s a great opportunity on a big bright stage.”

Fans are fixated on Flagg at City of Palms. That also includes NBA scouts and even the competition. He’s the most talked about high school player, but Flagg doesn’t listen to the chatter.

“It’s a lot of attention people talking about you even in negative ways so that’s hard to deal with,” Flagg explained. “But I kind of don’t look at it. Just try to forget about it.”

Once Flagg is done dominating the high school scene, he’s off to play at Duke and in the legendary Cameron Indoor Stadium, in front of the Cameron Crazies.

“Something I thought about for a really long time even since I was young, I saw the games I saw the energy the crowd brings so I’m real excited about playing in front of that. And definitely put on a show,” Flagg said.

Flagg was asked what he wants fans here in Southwest Florida to take away when they watch him play. His answer:

“I just want them to take away that I’m one of the toughest players they’ve ever seen and I work harder than anybody,” Flagg answered.