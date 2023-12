NBA talent scouts will be visiting the City of Palms Classic basketball tournament to check out players for possible recruitment.

For many players, this will be their only opportunity to demonstrate their skills on the court to the talent scouts.

The spotlight and pressure are on these athletes who came from all over Florida to play at the Suncoast Credit Arena.

Not only will the NBA talent scouts be in attendance, but this upcoming tournament will also make the 50th anniversary of the City of Palms Classic.

NBA scouts will now be checking out the high school basketball talent at the City of Palms Classic basketball tournament, which is 12 days away.

The media attention will be a “slam dunk” for the Southwest Florida economy, as last year’s tournament booked nearly 1,000 hotel rooms for attendees.

“If you want to come see future NBA players before they make it to the NBA, this is where you come,” said Mary Schack, Executive Director of City of Palms Classic. “We’ll be watching games on TV. We see players we’ve watched play here at this tournament.”

Mariner High School will be the only local team participating in the main bracket this year.

The tournament will start on Dec. 18 and continue through the 23rd.