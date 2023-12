Hurricane Ian would have been far worse for Leigh Gevelinger and her Coastal Vista Design landscape business had she not already diversified it.

When the Sept. 28, 2022, storm deluged Sanibel and Captiva islands, home of about 75% of her residential clients, it largely spared inland Lee and Collier counties, home of about 75% of her commercial clients.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.