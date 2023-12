Here comes Santa Claus riding down San Carlos Boulevard!

His name is Robert Davis, and it’s a yearly tradition that he dresses as Santa and sets up a huge light display at his San Carlos Park home.

“I just wanna see the smiles on the faces. Everything going on in the world, let’s put some smiles on people’s faces,” he said.

With a massive light setup and dozens of Christmas decorations, you can’t miss the house during the day, especially at night.

“This is not just a five-minute job. All the wood stuff you see here is all handmade, all built, all painted, and all it just comes from the heart,” he said.

So, if you’re wondering when Santa Claus is coming to this town, Davis said he’ll be outside his house with his Santa hat, beard, and red suit on Saturday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.