More than a year ago, an island known for lush green trees, fine white sand and beautiful views had its color washed away by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge.

Tuesday morning, WINK News witnessed trucks rumbling through the island, hauling the one thing that would help rebuild the beaches stronger than ever. They were the first loads of what will eventually be 400,000 tons of sand on the beach.

It’s all to ensure when the next storm comes, the island won’t be badly damaged.

The Sanibel rebuild has not been easy, but the sand going to the beach is helping a lot.

If another storm hits Sanibel, the sand will serve as a barrier protecting the island from heavy storm surge that could make its way inland like Ian’s did.

With winds over 130 mph and surge rising a shocking 12 feet, Hurricane Ian left a devasting impact on Sanibel, but as of Tuesday, a new recovery project is underway that is starting with over 400,000 tons of sand.

“Because of the impact of Hurricane Ian with the high storm surge that came in, and then as it receded, it just really put in all these gullies and low spots on the beach and took a lot of sand with it, so this project is about building back the beaches, getting that dune structure that we need to really help protect the island,” said Eric Jackson, City of Sanibel public information officer.

The Sanibel Beach and Renourishment project will take months to finish, slowly building the beaches back to what they were pre-Ian, ones that locals and tourists alike couldn’t resist visiting.

“From the perspective of just walking on the beach and feeling the sand between your toes, that sounds like a good idea,” said Mona, a woman visiting from Ohio.

With over 100 dump trucks making several daily trips over the causeway and stretching across the island…

“It’s historic because it hasn’t been done to the scope before,” said Jackson.

Jackson said the Sanibel Beach Renourishment Project is one that was needed to make Sanibel feel like itself again.

“Everyone loves the beaches on Sanibel, and it’s also about the resiliency of this island by having that protection there. It’s a really special place,” said Jackson.

Jackson said while the beach work is underway, beaches will remain open throughout the project, just make sure to stay mindful of construction crews.

The goal is to have it all done by April, in time for sea turtle nesting season.