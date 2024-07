It’s summer, the perfect time to hit the beach and soak up the sun, and it’s about to get even nicer with the Estero Island beach nourishment and hurricane recovery project.

“We went walking on the beach and looked for shells,” said a group of kids. “I had a good beach day. I think it was pretty nice.”

Don’t worry; the beach will stay open since the work starts in the Gulf. About 950 thousand cubic yards of sand will be dredged out onto Fort Myers Beach.

So why is this sand so important?

“Waves wash up; it will stop it from going farther,” said beachgoer Bryson.

Bryson is right! This sand will protect Fort Myers Beach and restore areas that are eroded.

“I think the storm protection it offers to both the town’s critical infrastructure,” said Chadd Chustz, an environmental project manager at Fort Myers Beach. “Estero Boulevard and all that stormwater infrastructure that’s there, as well as the upland properties that are beachside, giving them some resilience against the storms that are coming our way and giving them protection against the storm surge and wave action.”

Along with that, it will also offer more space to have fun in the sun.

“A lot more beach to enjoy, a lot more recreational space to do, you know, either lounge around or just play on the beach,” said Chustz.

Construction will start on North Estero Island, and they plan to start pumping sand on July 21.

This project costs 22 million dollars, but the town has received grants to cover most of it.