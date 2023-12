Taylor Bryan Larsen (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 26-year-old man.

Taylor Bryan Larsen was last seen on Saturday around Santa Barbara Blvd and Davis Boulevard. Deputies describe him as six foot with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Larsen’s whereabouts, please contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.