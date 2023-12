The Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for any information regarding the building fire that occurred in Tice.

Investigators claim that the fire was deliberately started by an individual on Friday at Adela’s beauty salon located at 4656 Palm Beach Blvd.

A man living on the second story of the building had to jump from his apartment window onto the top of the building to escape the early morning blaze, ultimately saving his life.

Crime stoppers and investigators believe that a person with a green duffle bag on a bicycle was present in the area during the event.

The building owner, John Sepielli is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that can lead to an arrest for the fire.

“The best-case scenario is to find out who did it and make them pay for this. and yeah, you know, and, you know, I’ll use, I will file a lawsuit everything under this law that I can do to bring these to justice, you know, and whoever’s responsible for this will going to have to pay for this. That’s why I’m putting the $10,000 award out,” said Sepielli.

The fire is currently under investigation.

For any information regarding the fire or the person responsible, drop an anonymous tip to crime stoppers or call them at 1-800-780-8477.