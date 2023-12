Credit: WINK

The Fort Myers Fire Department responded to an early morning building fire that occurred in Tice.

The fire was reported to FMFD at approximately 5 a.m., on Friday.

Due to the heavy winds, firefighters were struggling to extinguish the fire at the Adela’s beauty salon located on 4656 Palm Beach Boulevard.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is on scene, presumably to help divert traffic while firefighters attend to the fire.

A section of Palm Beach Boulevard has been closed between Ortiz and Mississippi Avenue while firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

One person has been detained by LCSO for questioning.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

