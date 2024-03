American Cruise Lines’ Florida Gulf Coast & Keys Cruise has been fully booked since the cruise itinerary was added in December 2023. As a result of the cruise’s initial success, company officials will add a second ship that will follow the same route in December 2024.

Starting and ending in St. Petersburg, the eight-day, seven-night cruise stops in Punta Gorda on Day 6.

The itinerary “has been enormously successful,” American Cruise Lines company spokesperson Alexa Paolella said.

