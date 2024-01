Florida panther (Credit: CBS News)

About 48 hours after the first endangered Florida panther was reported dead by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in the new year, another has been added to the list.

According to FWC’s Panther Pulse, a second male Florida panther was killed in Hendry County after a vehicle struck the feline on County Road 832, east of Wild Cow Grade, near LaBelle. Florida panther. (Credit: WINK News)

The panther, between 3 and 5 years old, was reported dead on Thursday. The oldest endangered panther death reported in 2023 was 5 years old.

The second reported death of 2024 extends the unfortunate streak of reported endangered panthers dying from vehicle collisions to 25.

“Prior to the year 2000, yearly panther roadkills were four or fewer. But beginning in 2000, these numbers have ranged from six to 34 annually,” said FWC.

Another unfortunate blow to the endangered state animal of Florida is that 2023 was the first year on record that no new panther litters were discovered. In 2022 and 2021, only one new litter, both with three cubs in total, was produced.

Another odd trend shows the last five panther deaths reported were males. It’s noteworthy that nine of the last 15 reported deaths were male panthers, all from vehicle collisions.

A lost panther kitten being reunited with her mother by FWC biologists in Naples. Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

In 2023, three panthers reportedly died in Hendry County. Both of the reported panther deaths in 2024 happened in Hendry County.

The majority of reported deaths for the endangered state animal of Florida happen in Collier County. In 2023, eight out of the 13 reported deaths were in Collier County.

“As the Florida panther population increases, the number of panthers killed by collisions with vehicles also has increased,” FWC said.

Wildlife officials aren’t sure if the precipitous decline in deaths in 2023 indicates something concerning.

Vehicle strikes have been the cause of 54 out of the last 57 reported panther deaths, an alarming 95%.

“The core population, however, is found south of Lake Okeechobee. Panthers are listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act, and it is illegal to harm or harass them in any way,” said FWC.

Panther Crossing traffic signs are important to follow when driving at night. Panther Crossing traffic signs let drivers know to reduce their speed from 60 mph to 45 mph because panthers may be in the area. If drivers break the law, they could be fined more than $200.

The first wildlife crossing was installed along Alligator Alley in Collier County when it became Interstate 75.

FILE: The Florida panther via a file photo from the U.S. Geological Survey/ photo by Larry Richardson/FILE.

“The planning for these crossings began with the 1972 Environmental Impact Statement for creating I-75 between Naples and Fort Lauderdale,” said FWC. “Twenty-four wildlife crossings and 12 other bridges modified for panther use were completed in the early 1990s.”

In 2023, there were two reported deaths of the endangered species in January. Now, 2024 has met that mark less than halfway into the month.

Authorities say as many as 230 wild adults remain in the population.

Click here to learn more about endangered Florida panthers.

Click here to learn ways to help Florida panthers.

If you see a sick, injured or dead Florida panther, or if you experience a panther depredation, you can report online or call 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922). Cell phone users can also call #FWC, or send a text to Tip@MyFWC.com.