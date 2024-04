Credit: WINK

The Tice Fire & Rescue District responded to a storage building fire on Tice Street off Palm Beach Boulevard.

Crews reported the fire at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

WINK News spoke with the Assistant Chief of the Tice Fire & Rescue District, Michael Runk, who stated that the three buildings had caught fire.

According to Runk, the fire has been extinguished.

When firefighters arrived, Runk stated that the blaze was fully involved.

No injuries have been reported.

Due to the heavy winds expected for Thursday, crews are prioritizing extinguishing all hot spots to avoid a possible reignition.

Fire crews confirmed to WINK News that they are in the clean-up stage, with brush trucks appearing on the scene.

An update at 8:35 a.m., the roads have reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

