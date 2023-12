The Southwest Florida International Airport opened its remote parking lot for holiday travelers.

RSW opened the parking lot at around 3 a.m., Wednesday, with shuttles available to transport travelers from the remote location to the RSW terminal from 3 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Travelers can reserve a spot until Christmas Eve for a $40 flat rate regardless of how many days are reserved.

You must reserve and prepay for a parking space before coming to the airport. Note that the cost of parking is non-refundable.

The TSA encourages travelers with gift packages to use boxes with easy-to-open lids that can be removed and inspected to reduce wait times during this hepatic time of year.

Another tip for travelers is to arrive at the airport at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international.

For more information on RSW remote parking and to book a reservation, click here.