Where are the holiday shoppers?

Outlets and malls across our area are like ghost towns.

Unlike Santa, people aren’t getting on their sleighs to get gifts. Many are staying home.

Some shoppers agreed that online shopping, while it’s convenient, has taken the fun out of the holidays.

Some shoppers WINK met with said nothing beats seeing people out and about running into stores trying to grab the last item on sale. Others are simply shopping in person because they missed the cutoff for online Christmas delivery.

Joanne and Tom over at the Edison Mall said they ditched online shopping this year for the experience.

Most people WINK talked to aren’t dead set either way. They mix and match, do a little online, a little in person, and if the deliveries don’t make it in time, they said the outlets and the mall are always there. For that, they’re thankful.