19-year-old Dezmond Wallace (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A 19-year-old was arrested after a loaded gun was found at Coronado High School in Fort Myers.

A complaint was passed to Lee County deputies from the assistant principal of the school. According to the police report, she found a blue book bag with a hand gun inside while doing a parking lot safety sweep inside a trash bin.

Deputies said a glock-model handgun was inside with an inserted magazine. The gun was later confirmed to be stolen.

The police report said the assistance principal witnessed Dezmond Wallace walk into the trash area, retrieve a blue book bag and leave school campus.

Footage also shows Wallace walking towards the trash bin area with the book bag on his back.

Wallace was arrested for possessing a weapon on school grounds and was transported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.