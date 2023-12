Photo by Skitterphoto on Pexels.com

The Southwest Florida Water Management District has issued a water shortage order throughout several counties including Charlotte County.

The order was issued on Thursday and confirms no change watering schedules; however, it does prohibit “wasteful and unnecessary” water use.

A video released on Facebook from Charlotte County Utilities state that homes on selected days are allowed to water their lawns.

Addresses with an even ending number are allowed to water their lawns on Thursday and Sunday before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

Addresses with an odd ending number are allowed to water their lawns on Wednesday and Saturday before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

Addresses that do not end in a number are allowed to water their lawns on Tuesday and Friday before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

After 30 days have passed, residents are allowed to water their lawns three days out of the week.

For addresses ending with a number, Tuesday will be added to the permittable schedule. Addresses without a number are allowed to water lawns on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

The allotted times will remain the same.

Charlotte County Utilities suggested some methods to conserve water, which includes the following: