Check that list for the last time because Christmas is right around the corner. Did you get a gift for everyone on it? If you’re still searching for the right present, you aren’t alone. The Saturday before Christmas is also known as Super Saturday and Panic Saturday. According to the National Retail Federation more than 140 million people will be out getting those last minute gifts. Photo via 401kcalculator / flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Julien GONG Min / CC BY 2.0 / MGN

Don’t stress yourself out looking for the right gift. Gift cards exist and they’re great. They’re often at the front of the store so you can go in and get out. Dealnews.com‘s Julie Ramhold said you could get more cards than what you paid for at some stores.

“I am a big believe in gift cards being great last minute deals,” Ramhold emphasized. “December will be huge for gift card deals. That’s when a lot of restaurants and retailers alike tend to offer their bonus card promotions. So if you buy $25, you get $5 in a bonus card, or you buy $50 and get a $10 bonus card or something like that.

If you still don’t want to battle the crowds, lots of retailers have digital cards. You buy them online and they’re in your email seconds later.