Who doesn’t love a gift card? Giving them is easy and you can get one for less than what they are worth this holiday season.

Wholesale club discounts

Save when you buy multiple gift cards to one place at wholesale clubs like Costco and Sam's Club. For example, at Costco you can get a pack of four $25 Roblox or PlayStation gift cards for about $90, saving you $10.

Buying (and selling unwanted) discounted gift cards

Raise.com allows you to sell your unwanted gift cards or buy some at a discounted rate with $10 off your first gift card purchase when you sign up. Right now, you can get your favorite reader a $100 Barnes and Noble gift card for about $91. Cardcash.com is a similar website.

Giftcardgranny.com and craypay.com work a lot like cash back apps, websites or browser extensions. They will give you some money back when you buy gift cards through them. Depending on how much you spend at on a DoorDash gift card at Gift Card Granny, you can get up to $2 back.

Cardbear.com compares discounted cards across multiple stores and websites so you can get the best discount. The site also tells you when you should buy a gift card or wait. For example, Card Bear shows that you can get about a 10 percent discount on a Bass Pro Shops gift card from raise.com or about eight percent off of one from Card Cash. The website tells you if you should buy the gift card or wait as well. Right now, it recommends the user to buy the Bass Pro Shops card now.