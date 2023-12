Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

The holidays are here and you’re home with family. People gather in the living room as Seinfeld reruns play in the background. The 90s sitcom was the catalyst that introduced many to the holiday called Festivus.

But it leaves the mind to wonder: what is Festivus, and how does it relate to Christmas?

‘FOR THE REST OF US’

Festivus is a secular holiday (or a non-religious holiday) typically celebrated on Dec. 23, according to experts. The holiday was started by author and editor Daniel O’Keefe in 1966. It was a celebration meant to release the pressures and commercialization of the Christmas season.

An aluminum pole by itself without any decoration or adornments is often a symbol of Festivus and a substitute of the Christmas tree.

AIRING OF GRIEVANCES

A popular custom of Festivus, the airing of grievances refers to venting to others how they have disappointed you in the past year.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office referenced the custom on Saturday, asking the public to take care when airing their grievances.

FEATS OF STRENGTH

That New Year’s resolution to exercise more is finally being put to the test. Festivus celebrates ‘Feats of Strength’ by pinning the head of the household.

CELEBRATING IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA

Eight-Foot Brewing is holding a celebration of Festivus in Cape Coral. Find more details here.