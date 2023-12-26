WINK News

Man injured after deputy-involved shooting in Lehigh Acres

Writer: Carolina Guzman
A man is in the hospital after he allegedly pointed a firearm at deputies upon their arrival at a Lehigh Acres home.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies wounded 47-year-old Jeffrey Edwards, Sunday night, who remains in the hospital Tuesday morning, awaiting his first court appearance.

Deputies responded to a home on the 1600 block of Euclid Avenue in Lehigh Acres due to a domestic disturbance call on Sunday night.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

