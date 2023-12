Pilot outlines Christmas Tree in sky. CREDIT: FLIGHTAWARE

A pilot in Southwest Florida put their Christmas spirit on full display by using the plane’s flight path to outline a Christmas Tree.

According to FlightAware, an organization tracking flights in real-time, the plane took off from Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) at 12:27 p.m. on Christmas Eve and landed at 2:08 p.m. Close-up of the Christmas Tree flight path. CREDIT: FLIGHTAWARE

Initially, the plane flew in a Northeastern direction for about 14 minutes.

The pilot turned and started flying south, beginning a zig-zag pattern to outline the left side of the Christmas Tree.

After outlining the tree base just north of the Caloosahatchee River, the pilot began outlining the right side of the Christmas Tree.

The pilot finished their aerial homage by outlining a star at the top of the tree.

While the entire flight took about 101 minutes, the Christmas Tree outline only took about 50 minutes to finish.

The pilot flew east and landed back at PGD about 37 minutes later.

In total, the flight path stretched for 213 miles.

The pilot shared their Christmas joy by giving everyone a reason to look up at the sky on Christmas Eve.