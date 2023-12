Credit: The Weather Authority

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking scattered rain showers for your Thursday morning commute into the early afternoon.

Some isolated parts of Southwest Florida experienced some early morning fog.

Fortunately, this trend will not last long as wind trends are pushing the fog from the northwest to the southeast.

According to the National Weather Service, Motorists are advised to drive with caution this morning as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.

The fog should be expected to clear by 9 a.m., Wednesday.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy morning with patchy fog moving inland. We’ll see a mainly dry day ahead with more clouds than sun. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Scattered showers will be moving through our area from the morning commute through the early afternoon. The bulk of the rain moves out in the afternoon, but we could see a few additional showers in the overnight hours as the actual cold front arrives. We could see 0.25-0.50″ of rain. Highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see a drier day with clouds slowly moving out through the afternoon. Winds will be breezy and from the NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

