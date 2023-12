A paddleboarder lost in the Ten Thousand Islands was saved by Collier County first responders, with their efforts caught on camera.

The paddleboarder called dispatch around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. A marine emergency response team, a helicopter and boats from the marine unit set out to the Ten Thousand Islands.

The water was too shallow for a boat rescue, said deputies, so the paddleboarder was airlifted to safety.

The paddleboarder was later transported to Collier County EMS for evaluation.